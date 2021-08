Shannon Beador may have settled her divorce with ex-husband David Beador in June 2019 but unfortunately for the longtime Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, their court battle is far from over.

According to a report shared by Radar Online on July 30, Shannon is taking David to court, claiming her former spouse is refusing to allow their children to appear on the Bravo reality series.

The outlet then shared details from Shannon's court documents, which were obtained by The Blast.