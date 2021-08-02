Rudy Giuliani Goes Off: 'If You Think I Committed A Crime, You're Probably Really Stupid'

For months, federal prosecutors have been investigating former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs.

Giuliani -- who served as former President Donald Trump's attorney as Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to find dirt on his then-opponent Joe Biden -- illegally lobbied the Trump administration for Ukrainian oligarchs, prosecutors claim.

Giuliani claims he is innocent and maintains that the investigation is politically-motivated and an attempt by Democratic Party officials to take him down.

In a new interview, the famous lawyer explained his thinking on the matter.