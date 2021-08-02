Trending Stories
Rudy Giuliani Goes Off: 'If You Think I Committed A Crime, You're Probably Really Stupid'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 3376007
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

For months, federal prosecutors have been investigating former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs.

Giuliani -- who served as former President Donald Trump's attorney as Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to find dirt on his then-opponent Joe Biden -- illegally lobbied the Trump administration for Ukrainian oligarchs, prosecutors claim.

Giuliani claims he is innocent and maintains that the investigation is politically-motivated and an attempt by Democratic Party officials to take him down.

In a new interview, the famous lawyer explained his thinking on the matter.

Here's What Giuliani Said

Speaking to NBC New York, Giuliani described the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine as "lawless" and ripped into those who think he broke the law.

"I committed no crime, and if you think I committed a crime, you're probably really stupid, because you don't know who I am."

"Is the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch's commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street -- I'm not going to file (a form)? I mean, that's just crazy," he added.

Watch The Video Below

Giuliani slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for raiding his home and office and stressed he would be willing to go to jail.

"I am more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they're going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I'm not, I didn't do anything wrong," he stated.

Asked why he would gladly go to prison for a crime he claims he didn't commit, Giuliani said "because they lie, they cheat."

'I Will Be Vindicated'

Giuliani argued that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is biased against conservatives, pointing to officials' alleged reluctance to investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Hunter Biden.

"When you see the differences between the way Cuomo was treated and the way I'm treated, and you don't realize there's a very, very terrible distortion of justice. Because that's not the only example," he said.

Asked about the potential impact investigations could have on his legacy, Giuliani said "I can't control that, I can't control my legacy."

"I believe I will be vindicated," he stressed.

Trump Has Reportedly Refused To Help Giuliani

Former President Donald Trump speaks as Rudy Giuliani looks on.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts

Trump, meanwhile, has distanced himself from Giuliani and is reportedly refusing to help him.

As New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported via Twitter, Giuliani is unable to afford legal fees, so his advisers have asked Trump for help.

The former president's people have refused to help, however, and allegedly "see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it."

