Kevin McCarthy Must Resign For Joking About Hitting Nancy Pelosi, Democrats Say

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked at a Saturday night event in Tennessee about hitting Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who is the speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy was reportedly gifted a large gavel by members of Tennessee's Republican congressional delegation. The gavel apparently had the words "Fire Pelosi" inscribed on it.

As audio posted to Twitter by Main Street Nashville reporter Vivian Jones shows, after being handed the gravel, McCarthy said the following.