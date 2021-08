Kaley Cuoco and her early morning coffees are back. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who last year fronted Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks after all those early morning coffee videos, was today back to sharing her first cup of the day, posting for her 6.8 million Instagram followers and in a bleary-eyed story while rocking a fluffy head towel.

Kaley, who remains popular for her impromptu Instagram series A Cup of Cuoco, even shouted out her Yeti mug - and it wasn't an ad.