NFL Rumors: Trey Lance Could Soon Replace Jimmy Garoppolo As 49ers Starting QB

San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The rumors surrounding Garoppolo's future in San Francisco has started to heat up during the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite having him on their roster, the 49ers still decided to pick North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance using the No. 3 overall selection that they acquired from the Miami Dolphins.

With Lance already in the fold, some people believe that Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are already numbered.