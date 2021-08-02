Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Trey Lance Could Soon Replace Jimmy Garoppolo As 49ers Starting QB

Trey Lance passing the ball
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson
Football
JB Baruelo

San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The rumors surrounding Garoppolo's future in San Francisco has started to heat up during the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite having him on their roster, the 49ers still decided to pick North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance using the No. 3 overall selection that they acquired from the Miami Dolphins.

With Lance already in the fold, some people believe that Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are already numbered.

Trey Lance Impresses In 49ers' Practice

Trey Lance showing an impressive pass during 49ers' practice
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already addresses the rumors surrounding Garoppolo, saying that there's no competition between him and Lance. Despite the recent addition of Lance to their roster, Shanahan revealed that Garoppolo would remain as their starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season.

However, after he established an impressive performance in their recent practice, Kyle Madson of Niners Wire believes that the "Trey Lance takeover" has already begun. If he continues to improve and becomes more consistent with his performance, the Nines could soon explore the possibility of trading Garoppolo and make Lance their new starting QB.

Trey Lance Close To Competing For Starting Spot

Trey Lance finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

Most of the media personalities who attended the Niners' recent practice were impressed by Lance's performance. Like Madson, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area believes that Lance is already close to competing for the starting job in San Francisco.

Shanahan may have recently said that there's no competition for the starting quarterback position, assuring Garoppolo that the spot only belongs to him. However, after watching Lance in their last four practices, it wouldn't be a surprise if he suddenly has a change of heart.

Trey Lance Proving Doubters Wrong

Trey Lance passing the ball during a practice game
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

Like most young players who just entered the NFL, there were some people who have doubts if Lance could live up to expectations as a third overall pick. However, though he is yet to play his first official NFL game, Matt Burrows of The Athletic believes that the 21-year-old quarterback has already proven his doubters wrong.

"At the very least, Trey Lance is dashing any notion that he’ll be a lost fawn in the forest during his initial NFL season," Burrows said on Twitter. "In fact, the rookie has acted more like a wolf."

Is A Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Inevitable?

Jimmy Garoppolo finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr

The main reason why Shanahan kept Garoppolo as their starter is to avoid putting all the pressure on their incoming rookie quarterback. Before giving him a bigger role, Lance could first serve as Garoppolo's primary backup, and let him learn a thing or two from him on how to survive in the NFL.

Also, it would be wise for the 49ers to wait for the end of the 2021 NFL season before thinking of moving Garoppolo since he currently has a no-trade clause on his contract. If he performs well this season and stays away from any major injury, they could get a better return for him on the trade market.

