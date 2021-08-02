Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

COVID-19 Pill Race Heats Up As Scientists Search For Silver Bullet

Medical professional holds a pill.
Shutterstock | 348181
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Billions of people around the world have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which has -- in tandem with mitigation measures -- significantly curbed the pandemic.

Still, dangerous and highly-contagious variants, such as Delta, are threatening to derail the progress the world has made in eradicating the virus.

Though vaccines work and prevent symptomatic infections in most cases, drugs that would treat COVID-19 symptoms have yet to be developed.

According to new reports, scientists are working on pills that would do just that.

Continue reading below.

COVID-19 Pill

Pharmaceutical firms -- including Pfizer, Merck, and Japanese-based company Shionogi -- are working on oral drugs that those infected with COVID-19 would take while their symptoms are still mild.

Scientists hope oral pills could help prevent the worsening of COVID-19 symptoms and "neutralize the virus" within days, as reported by Bustle.

Successfully treating people in the early stages of the infection would reduce hospitalizations and deaths, so an effective and safe pill would be a game-changer in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

When Will COVID-19 Pills Be Available?

In March, Pfizer announced it was working on PF-07321332, an oral drug individuals infected with coronavirus would take twice a day.

"Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both preventions via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients are hospitalized or in critical care," the company said at the time.

Merck, meanwhile, is trialing its own coronavirus pill molnupiravir, while Shionogi is working n a once-a-day drug.

It remains unclear if and when the drugs would be approved for use.

Here's What Experts Say

Nathaniel Erdmann, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, told Stat that scientists are looking for an "easy, oral, safe drug," something "I could give everyone in an urgent care setting who comes in with exposure or a positive test."

The process of developing new antiviral treatments is very complicated, but National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci and other top health officials in the Biden administration have made developing drugs to treat COVID-19 their top priority, according to National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.

Why Antiviral Pills Matter

Microscopic image of the novel coronavirus.
Unsplash | CDC

According to Sam Fazeli, a senior pharmaceuticals analyst for Bloomberg and director of research for EMEA, it is imperative to develop antiviral drugs if we want to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Some antibodies and other therapies have proved relatively effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths, but they are expensive and difficult to manufacture, Fazeli said, noting that pills would be a "much more manageable alternative."

Fazeli explained that "it is relatively easier to make these drugs than it is to produce vaccines and biologics, and the wherewithal to do so exists across the world."

"This is a key reason I think success with one or more antivirals could be a game changer," he added.

Latest Headlines

Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 6 A.M. Coffee In Fluffy Towel Look

August 2, 2021

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 2, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Takes Aim At Joe Biden, Says His Administration Was Not 'Forthright'

August 2, 2021

NFL Rumors: 49ers Should Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To Washington Football Team, Per 'Bleacher Report'

July 31, 2021

NFL News: Details Of Aaron Rodger's Reworked Deal With Green Bay Packers

July 31, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam-To-Wizards Trade Possible, Rui Hachimura & Kyle Kuzma As Potential Trade Chips

July 31, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.