COVID-19 Pill Race Heats Up As Scientists Search For Silver Bullet

Billions of people around the world have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which has -- in tandem with mitigation measures -- significantly curbed the pandemic.

Still, dangerous and highly-contagious variants, such as Delta, are threatening to derail the progress the world has made in eradicating the virus.

Though vaccines work and prevent symptomatic infections in most cases, drugs that would treat COVID-19 symptoms have yet to be developed.

According to new reports, scientists are working on pills that would do just that.

