Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady screaming after Buccaneers' victory
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere
Football
JB Baruelo

In just his first season of playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has turned them into a legitimate title contender and ended their years of Super Bowl drought. Brady may already be on the wrong side of 40, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

Seven months after winning their second Super Bowl, Brady and the Buccaneers have started their training camp, and the veteran quarterback didn't seem be thrilled with what he saw with his current team.

Tom Brady Furious Over Buccaneers' Performance In Practice

Tom Brady raises both his arms after a successful play
Gettyimages | James Gilbert

At the Buccaneers' practice on Sunday, there were reports that Brady was frustrated with how some of his teammates performed on the offensive end of the field. According to Yahoo Sports, the 43-year-old quarterback was furious during practice when a two-minuted drill resulted in a sack and several incompletions.

Brady was reportedly seen kicking the football about 30-40 yards to an adjacent practice field, slamming his helmet into the ground, and yelling at his teammates.

“Got to make plays when you’re tired, fellas!” Brady said to his teammates.

Coach Bruce Arians Shares The Same Sentiment As Tom Brady

Coach Bruce Arians shaking hands with Tom Brady
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Despite the mistake they committed on the second day of the training camp, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians remained calm at the sideline. However, Arians shared the same sentiment as Brady, saying that other players should work as hard as him if they want to win the game.

“Guys have got to make plays,” Arians said. “You’re in a critical situation, you can’t fall down. He gives you a chance to win the game. You’ve got to go down and win the game. I don’t care how tired you are.”

Coach Bruce Brians Advises Players To Play Smart

Tom Brady sends a thumbs up
Gettyimages | Jamie Squire

Though they are still far from their Super Bowl form, Arians said that he's pleased with the team's overall effort on the second day of the training camp. However, aside from working hard and fast, Arians also urged his team to learn how to play "smart."

“Same thing (Sunday) with guys getting lined up, especially those young wide receivers, and it’s time for them to grow up," Arians added. "Can’t ask any more of our football team in terms of work. Work, speed of practice and all those things. Very, very competitive, but we’ve got to become a smarter football team quick.”

Tom Brady Serious About Defending Their Throne Next Season

It's easy to understand why Brady recently expressed his frustration with the Buccaneers. Though they brought back every player who helped them win the Super Bowl last season, Brady must be aware that defending their throne in 2021 won't be easy. Brady may just want to make sure that his teammates have the same commitment as they had last season where they were still aiming to end their Super Bowl drought.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, they still have plenty of time to improve their game before the 2021 NFL season officially starts.

