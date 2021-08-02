Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In just his first season of playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has turned them into a legitimate title contender and ended their years of Super Bowl drought. Brady may already be on the wrong side of 40, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

Seven months after winning their second Super Bowl, Brady and the Buccaneers have started their training camp, and the veteran quarterback didn't seem be thrilled with what he saw with his current team.