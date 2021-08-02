Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Takes Aim At Joe Biden, Says His Administration Was Not 'Forthright'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pointing a finger at her own party after a key provision to help Americans during the pandemic came to an end.

The nation's moratorium on evictions expired as the month of July ended, and while some members of the Democratic leadership have blamed Republicans for opposing the measure, the Bronx congresswoman believes that her own party deserves much of the responsibility. It is the latest time that Ocasio-Cortez has called Democrats to task, especially the more conservative members who have often opposed progressive measures.