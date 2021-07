The Packers eventually succeeded to persuade Rodgers to play his 17th NFL season in Green Bay, but they needed to meet certain conditions to make it happen. These included giving him a new contract that would make it easier for the veteran quarterback to leave the Packers after the 2021 NFL season.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers has recently signed a "reworked deal" with the Packers. Based on the new contract, the 2023 on his contract will be voided, making 2022 as the final year of his deal with the Packers. Also, the forfeiture provisions on his contract no longer exists.