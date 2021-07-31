NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam-To-Wizards Trade Possible, Rui Hachimura & Kyle Kuzma As Potential Trade Chips

The Washington Wizards started the 2021 offseason with the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-rounder. However, despite losing their second-best player last season, the Wizards made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

Instead of taking a different route, the Wizards are expected to try improving their roster around Beal this offseason.