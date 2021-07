As Forbes reported, Joe and Jill Biden had been gradually building their net worth over the last several years, starting with $2.5 million when the Obama administration left the White House and earning more than $11 million over the next year. It is not uncommon for presidents and vice presidents to see a significant increase to their net worth shortly after taking office, as they are now free to pursue opportunities not available to them during their time in the White House. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both scored book deals and gave lucrative speeches, making six figures for a day of work.

As Forbes noted, the Bidens continued to build their net worth during Donald Trump's time in office.

"They raked in $4.6 million the next year, followed by $1 million in 2019 and $630,000 in 2020," the report noted.