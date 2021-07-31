NBA Rumors: Mavs Could Acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris & DeAndre Jordan For Kristaps Porzingis

Since suffering an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been swirling nonstop around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Mavericks' second-best player, some people believe that Dallas would be parting ways with the Latvian center this summer.

However, the Mavericks aren't expected to trade Porzingis just for the sake of getting him out of Dallas. If they decide to move Porzingis, it would be in a deal that would allow them to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.