NBA Rumors: Mavs Could Acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris & DeAndre Jordan For Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis going up against Paul George
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since suffering an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been swirling nonstop around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Mavericks' second-best player, some people believe that Dallas would be parting ways with the Latvian center this summer.

However, the Mavericks aren't expected to trade Porzingis just for the sake of getting him out of Dallas. If they decide to move Porzingis, it would be in a deal that would allow them to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.

Proposed Trade With Brooklyn Nets

Kristaps Porzingis taunting opponents after dunking the ball
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, came up with a hypothetical trade idea centered on Porzingis that would enable the Mavericks to give Doncic a better supporting cast in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Porzgis and Maxi Kleber to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick. Before they would push through with the trade, the Nets would first need to convince Dinwiddie to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Dallas.

Mavericks Surround Luka Doncic With Intriguing Pieces

Luka Doncic reaction after receiving a foul call
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. By dumping Porzingis and his lucrative contract to Brooklyn, the Mavericks would be getting three solid role players in Dinwiddie, Harris, and Jordan who could immediately join Doncic in the starting lineup next season.

Dinwiddie would give the Mavericks a starting-caliber point guard who would ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking. In Harris, the Mavericks would be adding one of the league's best three-point shooters, while in Jordan, they would getting a veteran center with plenty of playoff experience.

Nets Form A Fearsome Foursome With Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis shooting a free throw
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Trading for Dinwiddie, Harris, and Jordan for Porzingis would be an intriguing proposition for the Nets. Porzingis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.

His potential arrival in Brooklyn would boost their offense and defense and allow them to create a fearsome foursome with the superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. He would give them a very reliable fourth-scoring option, as well as a great rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis Gets A Fresh Start In Brooklyn

Though Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading him, leaving Dallas might be beneficial for Porzingis' career. Having a fresh start in Brooklyn could help him build his confidence on the court and regain his All-Star form.

Also, being traded to the Nets would put Porzingis into a much better situation. Though he would need to make a huge adjustment in his game and accept the role as the fourth fiddle, joining forces with Irving, Harden, and Durant in Brooklyn would give Porzingis a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next year.

