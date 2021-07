Joey King may seem to be an up-and-coming actress. But, as a report has revealed, the 22-year-old actress, who is currently turning heads with her ongoing role as Elle Evans in the Kissing Booth film series, which began in 2018, has actually been in the world of entertainment for some time.

In September 2020, POPSUGAR referred to King as one of the many actresses who have been in Hollywood for nearly their entire lives.

As the outlet explained, King made her acting debut 15 years ago.