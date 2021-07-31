Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

Celebrities

Katie Couric A Bully, 'Terrorized' Co-Host Ann Curry On 'Today' Show

Football

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

Celebrities

Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

4 First-Time Camping Tips For 2021

Person holding a mug
Unsplash | Kevin Schmid
Lifestyle
Jacob Highley

By the 1880s, camping had become a popular pastime. Although Wikipedia states that the origins of this activity can be traced to a man named Thomas Hiram Holding, a British traveling tailor, Thomas would hardly be the first to have pitched a tent in the wilderness for recreational purposes.

After all, many cultures have always lived in tents. Many still do even today.

That being said, with 2020 being a year of self-quarantines that saw an incredible rise in online shopping (Amazon’s US subscriber base went up by nearly 30 million to an estimated total of 142.5 million) many people haven’t gone camping in a hot minute!

1. Get A High-Quality Sleeping Bag

people in sleeping bags
Unsplash | Steve Halama

Modern innovations like the hammock, and all-in-one tent systems have created alternatives to sleeping bags. However, nothing is more readily available or affordable than a standard sleeping bag.

With a greater need to supply insulation for every body size and body type, more manufacturers have developed specially made solutions. One such creation was the “goose down” sleeping bag.

Just imagine what the coffins of a mummy look like and you will immediately recognize how this sleeping bag works. It covers everything but your face!

2. Try Everything Before You Use It For Real

Giphy | VPRO

Even if you believe your camping gear top-of-the-line, remember that the wilderness is given such a title for being “wild.”

A prime example of this is with wind speeds. Should your tent be improperly grounded, it will fly away. Another possibility could be that your tent isn’t rated for your elevation or wind speeds, meaning it will break while still grounded!

Other complications while camping include but are not limited to a lack of working cooking equipment, tools breaking, or leaking occurring through your dwelling.

3. Don’t Sleep Under Trees

tree with a bridge
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Central_Park_New_York_City_New_York_23_cropped.jpg

There are several reasons why experts recommend you pitch your tents in open uncovered areas.

  1. In the event of rescue, your tent is easier to see.
  2. When underneath certain trees, sap will ooze down on your tents in the morning.
  3. Flies are drawn to the shade, your bug catchers will be a pain to clean out.

Besides the reasons listed above, there is also debate online whether someone below a tree would breath in carbon dioxide let out by the trees at night.

4. Bring Things To Do!

big campsite
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Campers_%2B_clouds.jpg

This one might seem like a no-brainer, but remember that adults are much more content to sit doing nothing, enjoying the outdoors, compared to children.

Furthermore, the absence of activity can actually cause certain people to become anxious. (Especially since most people are surrounded by technology)

This is also why some argue that people should leave their cell-phones at home. That being said, more outdoor-related outlets now argue that one should simply setup their smartphone for a camping setting rather than leaving at home. (Since it has rescue features, GPS, weather updates, and more)

Plus it can help you keep track of your diet while camping with helpful apps. Click here to learn more about dieting and how to boost your testosterone. That way you feel healthy and happy on your trip!

Latest Headlines

Here's How To Become A Better Runner

July 31, 2021

‘Aquaman 2’ Producer Confirms Amber Heard Will Not Be Removed From Film

July 30, 2021

Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Had 'Instant' Chemistry While Filming 'Jungle Cruise'

July 30, 2021

Scarlett Johansson Believes Acting Should Be 'Free Of Restrictions'

July 30, 2021

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

July 30, 2021

4 Reasons People With Pets Live Longer

July 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.