4 First-Time Camping Tips For 2021

By the 1880s, camping had become a popular pastime. Although Wikipedia states that the origins of this activity can be traced to a man named Thomas Hiram Holding, a British traveling tailor, Thomas would hardly be the first to have pitched a tent in the wilderness for recreational purposes.

After all, many cultures have always lived in tents. Many still do even today.

That being said, with 2020 being a year of self-quarantines that saw an incredible rise in online shopping (Amazon’s US subscriber base went up by nearly 30 million to an estimated total of 142.5 million) many people haven’t gone camping in a hot minute!