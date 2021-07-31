Will Smith Stars As Venus and Serena Williams's Dad In 'King Richard'

Will Smith is part of an exciting new project.
Amid his latest fitness efforts, which have been highly documented on his social media accounts, the 52-year-old actor, who admittedly let himself go a bit amid the coronavirus pandemic, is preparing for his debut as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
In a just-released trailer for King Richard, which was shared by Yahoo! Entertainment on July 28, Smith is seen as not only the sisters' father, but also their tennis coach, Richard Williams.