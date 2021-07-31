Will Smith Stars As Venus and Serena Williams's Dad In 'King Richard'

In one particular moment from the trailer, Smith gets the attention of those around him by stating, "This world ain't never had no respect for Richard Williams."

Smith makes the statement, via his character, to his two daughters, Venus and Serena, who are played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively.

"But they're going to respect y'all," he adds.

While Richards Williams feels that he's never gotten the respect he deserves, he seems to be determined to get that respect for his two children, no matter what it takes.