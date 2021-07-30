‘Aquaman 2’ Producer Confirms Amber Heard Will Not Be Removed From Film

Amber Heard is not getting fired from her role in the upcoming sequel to DC's Aquaman, regardless of what Johnny Depp's fans may be requesting.

Following speculation regarding the potential firing of the 35-year-old actress, who was married to Depp, 58, from 2015 until 2017, producer Peter Safran spoke to Deadline, confirming that Heard will be featured in Aquaman 2.

“I don’t think that we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure," he noted, according to a report from the New York Post on July 30.