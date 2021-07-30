Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Had 'Instant' Chemistry While Filming 'Jungle Cruise'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt formed a great bond while filming Disney's Jungle Cruise.

“We were pals for life,” Blunt admitted, according to a report shared by Yahoo! News during a press conference ahead of the movie's highly-anticipated release on Friday.

“We had this rapport, that like ping-pong back and forth so quickly,” she added.

In Jungle Cruise, Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff and Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, who travels into the Amazon with brother MacGregor, who's played by Jack Whitehall.