Scarlett Johansson Believes Acting Should Be 'Free Of Restrictions'

Scarlett Johansson believes there should be more on-screen representation in films.

After suing Disney+ due to an apparent breach of her contract for Black Widow, the 36-year-old actress spoke to As If magazine, via The Washington Post, and suggested that the political correctness that executives try to maintain has actually done a disservice to her craft.

“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson said.