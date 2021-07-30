Trending Stories
Celebrities

Katie Couric A Bully, 'Terrorized' Co-Host Ann Curry On 'Today' Show

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Football

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Scarlett Johansson Believes Acting Should Be 'Free Of Restrictions'

Scarlett Johansson weras a red dress with a short crimped bob.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Scarlett Johansson believes there should be more on-screen representation in films.

After suing Disney+ due to an apparent breach of her contract for Black Widow, the 36-year-old actress spoke to As If magazine, via The Washington Post, and suggested that the political correctness that executives try to maintain has actually done a disservice to her craft.

“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson said.

Scarlett Johansson Suggested People Should Be Allowed To Think For Themselves

Scarlett Johansson wears a slik corseted dress.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

“I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions,” Johansson continued.

According to Johansson, she believes society would be more connected if people simply allowed one another to embrace their own feelings instead of expecting everyone to think exactly the same.

While Johansson seemed to be onto something with her comments, social media users reacted badly to the interview.

Scarlett Johansson Was Called Out By A Transgender Woman

Scarlett Johansson wears a sequined dress with short hair.
Shutterstock | 2914948

One particular social media user, Charlotte Clymer, a transgender woman who works as a press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, suggested that Johansson's statement about being allowed to play anyone and any thing would take away from the opportunities trans people had to act in films.

"Scarlett Johansson is a cisgender white woman with a powerful platform and no storage of work opportunities. Trans people should play trans people. Period. It is incredibly disappointing that she has learned nothing and clearly does not care about the experiences of trans people,” she tweeted. “I will not be seeing any films that involve Scarlett Johansson moving forward. I do not want to give my money to someone who trivializes the oppression of trans people and diminishes the importance of our visibility.”

Scarlett Johansson Reacts To Backlash With 'Clickbait' Claims

Scarlett Johansson wears a one-shouldered black and gold dress.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

In response to the backlash, including Clymer's statements, Johansson backtracked on some of her comments, telling The Washington Post in a statement, via her publicist, that her words were “edited for clickbait” and “widely taken out of context.”

“The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art. I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness," she clarified.

Scarlett Johansson Acknowledged Her Privilege

Scarlett Johansson smiles with wavy hair.
Shutterstock | 714445

"That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way,” Johansson continuedd. “I recognize that in reality, there is a wide spread discrepancy among my industry that favors Caucasian, cis gendered actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to."

"I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included,” Johansson added, confirming she is supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

July 30, 2021

4 Reasons People With Pets Live Longer

July 30, 2021

Simone Biles' Withdrawal A Blessing In Disguise For Suni Lee

July 30, 2021

Eric Trump Could Be In Legal Trouble As Investigators Target His Dad's Company, Report Suggests

July 30, 2021

4 Celebs Who Struggle With Psoriasis

July 30, 2021

LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

July 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.