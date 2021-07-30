NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Six months after he demanded a trade from the Texans, Watson's desire to leave Houston hasn't changed, especially now that the team is expected to undergo a rebuilding process. At first, the Texans were hesitant to move Watson, saying that they still viewed him as part of their long-term future.

However, after a number of civil lawsuits were recently filed against him, the Texans suddenly have a change of heart about keeping him on their roster.