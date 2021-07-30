Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Katie Couric A Bully, 'Terrorized' Co-Host Ann Curry On 'Today' Show

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick & Draft Picks For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson passing the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Football
JB Baruelo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Six months after he demanded a trade from the Texans, Watson's desire to leave Houston hasn't changed, especially now that the team is expected to undergo a rebuilding process. At first, the Texans were hesitant to move Watson, saying that they still viewed him as part of their long-term future.

However, after a number of civil lawsuits were recently filed against him, the Texans suddenly have a change of heart about keeping him on their roster.

Deshaun Watson To Denver Broncos

Deshaun Watson kneels to the ground after losing the game
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Despite the controversies that he's currently involved in, Watson is still expected to receive strong interest in the trade market. According to Mike Bullock of SB Nation's Battle Red Blog, one of the NFL teams that may consider trading for the veteran quarterback is the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos may currently have one of the best rosters in the league, but they still need a major upgrade at the quarterback position. Bullock believes that trading for Watson would turn the Broncos from a playoff team into a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the 2021 NFL season.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson catching the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Though Watson's departure seems inevitable, the Texans aren't planning to trade him just for the sake of getting him out of Space City. To convince them to engage in a blockbuster trade this summer, interested teams should be ready to pay the Texans the king's ransom for Watson.

In his article, Bullock came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would allow the Broncos to acquire Watson from the Texans before the start of the 2021 NFL season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Broncos would be sending a package that includes Drew Lock, Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Watson.

Why The Texans Would Make The Trade

Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Texans, especially if they want to focus on the development of their young core. By sending Watson to Denver, the Texans would be receiving two young and promising talents in Lock and Surtain II, together with three future draft assets.

"The return for Houston has considerable upside," Bullock wrote. "Lock would be a flier to develop at quarterback along with Davis Mills in 2021. Patrick Surtain profiles as a lockdown cornerback on a rookie deal. Tim Patrick is incredibly underrated and starting-caliber, but also won’t break the bank to extend if they choose."

Deshaun Watson Would Love To Be Traded To The Broncos

Deshaun Watson waving to fans
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Though it remains unknown if there's an ongoing negotiation between the Texans and the Broncos right now, Watson would definitely love to be traded to Mile High City. In an appearance on Sports Center, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the veteran quarterback has long been "intrigued" by the idea of playing for the Broncos.

"Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos. They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league," Fowler said, as quoted by Yardbarker.

Latest Headlines

4 Reasons People With Pets Live Longer

July 30, 2021

Simone Biles' Withdrawal A Blessing In Disguise For Suni Lee

July 30, 2021

Eric Trump Could Be In Legal Trouble As Investigators Target His Dad's Company, Report Suggests

July 30, 2021

4 Celebs Who Struggle With Psoriasis

July 30, 2021

LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

July 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics & Three Other East Teams Interested In Signing Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

July 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.