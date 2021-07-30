4 Reasons People With Pets Live Longer

Sharing your life with a pet can be good for you in so many ways -- but did you know it might also help you live longer? Numerous studies, both recent and earlier, have found a correlation between owning a dog or a cat and increased longevity.

While science can't say for certain that a four-legged companion will guarantee a better life expectancy, the multiple benefits of owning a pet ripple across many aspects of mental and physical health, and the effects could very well extend your life span. Find out how below.