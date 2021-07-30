4 Celebs Who Struggle With Psoriasis

There's a lot of stigma surrounding psoriasis -- but this chronic skin condition is much more frequent than you might think.

The disease causes inflammation in the body, leading to the formation of red, itchy patches of raised skin coated with a silvery-white scale, also known as plaques.

The visible symptoms take a mental toll on people living with psoriasis -- Joni Kazantzis's account for Elle is particularly eye-opening. And, while there are numerous blogs explaining the condition -- including Joni's -- this disease remains largely misunderstood.

Thankfully, among the many people who are opening up about life with psoriasis are a slew of celebrities whose platforms serve as a means to raise awareness and remove some of the stigma. Read about their experience below.