Eric Trump Could Be In Legal Trouble As Investigators Target His Dad's Company, Report Suggests

Prosecutors in New York state have taken aim at Donald Trump's famed real estate company, and now a report suggests that one of his sons could be caught in the probe as well.

Eric Trump was one of the most prominent figures in charge of the Trump Organization, famously -- and controversially -- taking the reins when his father became president in 2016. The elder Trump was criticized for not cutting ties with his businesses, as past presidents had done, but he insisted that his adult sons were handling the day-to-day affairs and he was stepping away.