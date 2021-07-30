Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Katie Couric A Bully, 'Terrorized' Co-Host Ann Curry On 'Today' Show

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

Celebrities

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

Eric Trump Could Be In Legal Trouble As Investigators Target His Dad's Company, Report Suggests

Eric Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
News & Politics
Nathan Francis

Prosecutors in New York state have taken aim at Donald Trump's famed real estate company, and now a report suggests that one of his sons could be caught in the probe as well.

Eric Trump was one of the most prominent figures in charge of the Trump Organization, famously -- and controversially -- taking the reins when his father became president in 2016. The elder Trump was criticized for not cutting ties with his businesses, as past presidents had done, but he insisted that his adult sons were handling the day-to-day affairs and he was stepping away.

Trump Org In Trouble

The entrance to Trump Tower.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

After a combined investigation by New York's state attorney general's office and prosecutors in Manhattan that stretched back years, officials recently announced a string of charges against the company and some of its top executives. Though neither the former president nor his children were among those charged, it was seen as a major blow to Donald Trump.

As CNN noted, prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation with 10 counts connected to an alleged scheme to avoid paying taxes on benefits. The company's CFO, Allen Weisselberg, was hit with 15 felony charges related to the alleged scheme.

Eric Trump Could Be Next

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. appear at a political rally.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

One recent report suggested that Eric Trump could be in trouble as well. Queerty editor Graham Gremore claimed that Donald Trump's second-oldest son could be involved just as much as those facing charges. Grenmore noted that others very close to the president and his company have faced charged, so Eric may soon as well.

"It comes at literally the exact same time two of his dad's closest allies–Tom Barrack, chairman of Trump's 2017 inauguration committee, and Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization–were indicted for unrelated crimes," wrote Gremore.

Donald Trump Denies Charges

Donald Trump appears at a political event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Donald Trump has denied the charges against his company and CFO, claiming that it is part of a politically motivated effort meant to hurt him.

"The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!" Trump said in a statement, via CNN.

It is a theme that Trump often referred to during his presidency, claiming that investigations and ultimately a pair of impeachments were all politically motivated and unfair.

Trump Could Face More Trouble

Donald Trump speaks at a GOP event.
Gettyimages | Melissa Sue Gerrits

Eric Trump may not be the only one in trouble. Some have suggested that the former president could still be in legal jeopardy related to the actions of his company and other personal scandals. One of those includes a scheme that landed Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, in jail. Cohen admitted to violating campaign finance laws in order to pay off women claiming to have had affairs with Trump while he was married to his current wife, Melania Trump. Donald Trump himself was named in charging documents, though has not faced any charges.

Latest Headlines

4 Celebs Who Struggle With Psoriasis

July 30, 2021

LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

July 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics & Three Other East Teams Interested In Signing Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

July 30, 2021

Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

July 30, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

July 30, 2021

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

July 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.