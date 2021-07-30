Simone Biles' Withdrawal A Blessing In Disguise For Suni Lee

The entire world was shocked when Simone Biles decided to withdraw from the Olympic women's gymnastics team final. After committing an early mistake, Biles left the arena and let her Team USA teammates finish the competition without her. After they won the silver medal, Biles also announced that she would no longer defend the gold medal in the Olympic individual all-around event.

With the withdrawal of the "GOAT" in the competition, the gold medal for the individual all-around became up for grabs for other participants.