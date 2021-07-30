Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Celebrities

Katie Couric A Bully, 'Terrorized' Co-Host Ann Curry On 'Today' Show

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

Celebrities

Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

Simone Biles' Withdrawal A Blessing In Disguise For Suni Lee

Suni Lee holding the Olympics gold medal
Gettyimages | Jamie Squire
Sports
JB Baruelo

The entire world was shocked when Simone Biles decided to withdraw from the Olympic women's gymnastics team final. After committing an early mistake, Biles left the arena and let her Team USA teammates finish the competition without her. After they won the silver medal, Biles also announced that she would no longer defend the gold medal in the Olympic individual all-around event.

With the withdrawal of the "GOAT" in the competition, the gold medal for the individual all-around became up for grabs for other participants.

Suni Lee Wins Gold Medal In Individual All-Around

Suni Lee raising both of her arms after her performance
Gettyimages | Laurence Griffiths

Luckily, the gold medal for the individual all-around competition didn't fall into the hands of other countries. In the absence of Biles, Suni Lee stepped up and captured the gold medal for the USA women's national gymnastic team. After winning the first prize, Lee extended the Team USA's winning streak in the Olympic individual all-around to five, joining previous American all-around winners Carly Patterson (2004), Nasta Liukin (2008), Gabby Douglas (2012), and Biles (2016).

Also, Lee made history by becoming the first Asian-American woman to win the gold medal in the Olympic individual all-around.

Suni Lee Only Gunning For Silver Before Simone Biles Withdrawal

Team USA women's gymnastics national team holding the silver medal
Gettyimages | Jamie Squire

Though it cost them the gold medal in the Olympics women's gymnastics team final, Biles' decision to also withdraw from the individual all-around became a blessing in disguise for Lee. In an interview with Alyssa Roenigk of ESPN, Lee revealed that she was only aiming for the silver medal before Biles' withdrawal.

"I had to switch gears," Lee said when she learned about Biles' decision. "We were all coming in to compete for second, and this whole season I've been second to [Biles]. There was a lot of pressure. People were counting on me to get second or win the gold medal. But I tried not to focus on that or I would have been too nervous."

Winning Gold Medal Not Easy For Suni Lee

Suni Lee during the uneven bars
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

However, even in the absence of Biles' in the individual all-around competition, Lee didn't take an easy path to win her first Olympic gold medal. In the first two rotations, the vault and uneven bards, Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil held the lead. Luckily, Lee managed to bounce back and grabbed a small lead over Andrade after a strong beam routine.

Lee, who earned a mark of 57.433, narrowly defeated second-placer Andrade, who got 57.298 points. Meanwhile, bronze-medalist Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee was also not far behind and finished the tournament with a score of 57.199, per Sports News.

Suni Lee's Family Celebrates Victory

Suni Lee's family watching her perform on TV
Gettyimages | Stephen Maturen

Though they weren't given the opportunity to accompany her to Tokyo, Japan, Lee's family had been fully supportive of her in her Olympic journey. After the result of the individual all-around competition was announced, a video of Lee family's celebration has surfaced on the web.

"My community is so amazing," Lee said. "They were all watching together and got to see me win a gold medal."

Before the medal ceremony, Lee FaceTimed her family to say "I did it." Lee revealed that they were all crying when she personally announced her victory.

Latest Headlines

Eric Trump Could Be In Legal Trouble As Investigators Target His Dad's Company, Report Suggests

July 30, 2021

4 Celebs Who Struggle With Psoriasis

July 30, 2021

LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

July 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics & Three Other East Teams Interested In Signing Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

July 30, 2021

Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

July 30, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

July 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.