With Charania's report, it's crystal clear that Ball's days in New Orleans are already numbered. Though the Pelicans aren't willing to give him a huge payday, the former No. 2 pick is still expected to receive plenty of suitors on the free agency market. A week before the 2021 NBA free agency officially starts, Charania revealed in a video posted by Stadium on Twitter that four Eastern Conference teams are planning to pursue Ball this summer.

These include the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and the Indiana Pacers.