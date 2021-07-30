Trending Stories
LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

Russell Westbrook going back to defense while smiling
Gettyimages | Will Newton
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers' search for a third superstar that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season is over. On 2021 NBA Draft night, the Lakers have officially acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

On Twitter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers have agreed to trade Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in exchange for Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick.

Lakers Finally Create Another 'Big Three' In LA

Russell Westbrook reaction after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Will Newton

The Lakers' plan to add a third star to their roster was one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. Though fatigue and injuries were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers must be aware that they need more star power around James and Davis to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

With the addition of Westbrook, the Lakers have successfully created another "Big Three" in Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook's On-Court Impact On Lakers

Russell Westbrook dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Westbrook would undeniably be an incredible acquisition for the Purple and Gold. His arrival in Los Angeles would provide them with a major upgrade at the starting point guard position and tremendously improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a walking triple-double machine who would ease the loads on James' shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.

Last season, the 32-year-old point guard averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Russell Westbrook Gets To Play For His Hometown Team

LeBron James guarding Russell Westbrook
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Westbrook may not have shown any sign of unhappiness during his short stint with the Wizards, but he would definitely love the trade that sent him to the Lakers. Instead of wasting another season on a mediocre team like the Wizards, joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give Westbrook a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season.

Also, the deal fulfilled Westbrook's dream of representing his hometown team in the NBA. According to ESPN, Westbrook, who is from Southern California and played at UCLA, is "intrigued by the idea" of returning to his Los Angeles roots.

Does Russell Westbrook-To-Lakers Trade Signal Bradley Beal's Nearing Departure From Wizards?

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal praising each other after the game
Gettyimages | Will Newton

After the Wizards agreed to trade Westbrook to the Lakers, most people are wondering if the face of the franchise, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, would also follow "The Brodie" on his way out of Washington. In a video posted by Stadium on Twitter, The Athletic's Charania discussed the status of Beal in Washington post-Westbrook trade.

Charania revealed that Beal "has no desire to leave the Wizards." Though they lost the best player in the blockbuster trade, the Wizards got three solid rotation players in Kuzma, Harrell, and KCP. Also, it allowed them to obtain financial flexibility and add another young player that they could develop.

