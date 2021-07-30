LA Lakers Acquiring Russell Westbrook From Wizards For Kuzma, KCP, Harrell & No. 22 Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers' search for a third superstar that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season is over. On 2021 NBA Draft night, the Lakers have officially acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

On Twitter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers have agreed to trade Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in exchange for Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick.