Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

Britney Spears today clocked herself a sweet 2 million views in under an hour, posting another free-spirited and fully topless backyard moment while rocking Daisy Dukes. The 39-year-old singer, this week making headlines as leaked audio from her former manager showed her begging for freedom back in 2009, made her Thursday Instagram update a fresh air one, posting for her 32.5 million followers and continuing a series of photos she's already made headlines for.

Fans saw Britney going feminine and skimpy, also sending out love.