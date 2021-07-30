Trending Stories
Britney Spears Hits 2 Million Views In Only Daisy Dukes

Britney Spears smiles in a dress
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears today clocked herself a sweet 2 million views in under an hour, posting another free-spirited and fully topless backyard moment while rocking Daisy Dukes. The 39-year-old singer, this week making headlines as leaked audio from her former manager showed her begging for freedom back in 2009, made her Thursday Instagram update a fresh air one, posting for her 32.5 million followers and continuing a series of photos she's already made headlines for.

Fans saw Britney going feminine and skimpy, also sending out love.

Cheeky Video Ahead Of The Weekend

Britney Spears smiles in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the footage. Britney has now shared two photos of herself clutching her bare chest while clad in only unbuttoned denim shorts as she continues to mix her serious posts with cheeky or light-hearted ones.

The Grammy winner, seen by shaded trees and on a garden path from her L.A. mansion, threw back her head while using one hand over each breast - while the video was revealing, it wasn't salacious as the "Toxic" hit-maker let the breeze blow through her hair.

See The Video Below

While recent captions from Britney have been lengthy as she talks tennis shoes and high heels and continues to slam 69-year-old father Jamie Spears amid her conservatorship misery, today's one was short. In fact, the mom of two used no words. Three lip emoji sent the #FreeBritney movement love.

Fans definitely seemed to be checking their feeds today, with over 2 million views logged in 52 minutes. Britney was told to "free her inner beast" by adoring fans. More photos after the video.

Taking Up Painting

Britney Spears in snakeskin catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Earlier this week, Britney shared footage of herself splattering paint on a giant white sheet and while inside her living room. The pop princess has found a new way to express herself, telling fans:

"Today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint 🎨 !!! I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!!"

See it below.

Leaked 2009 Voicemail

Last night, former manager Sam Lufti took to Instagram, sharing a voicemail from 2009. Britney is heard pleading for her freedom, this just one year after her conservatorship began.

"I’ve been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I’m confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it’s illegal. Bye," she said.

Spears this month stated in court she wants her father charged with "conservatorship abuse."

