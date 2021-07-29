Trending Stories
Gymnast Olivia Dunne 'Studies For Finals' In Bikini

Olivia Dunne smiles outdoors
OliviaDunne/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Olivia Dunne is proving she can work a caption and impress fans with her bikini body all at once. The 18-year-old artistic gymnast, whose 1.2 million-strong Instagram following contributes to her being the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, has already made headlines this month for a stunning beach shoot, but there's more.

Livvy has now gotten the thumbs-up from Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, this as she jokes about "studying for finals" while chilling poolside in a bikini. Check it out below.

'Don't Worry Mom'

Olivia Dunne in bikini on a beach
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. A sense of humor is a given on Dunne's IG, where a recent post placing her in New Jersey came with joking mentions of "Taylor ham."

The gorgeous shot showed the blonde smiling as she posed on a blue poolside lounger and while on a sunny outdoor terrace. Seemingly having the pool to herself, Livvy stunned with a golden tan and a serious amount of toned muscle on show, also wearing a cheeky, halterneck, and cheetah-print bikini in black-and-white.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, the New Jersey native wrote: "Don't worry mom I'm totally studying for finals." Livvy may have been playing hooky, but the Louisiana State University gymnast is having the last laugh - a combined 5.1 million social media followers are placing her as the next big thing, although her website clearly states gymnastics to be her first love.

"Pretty pretty," a fan replied. "What a baddie," another wrote. Olivia had quickly followed her post with an ocean one as she joked "trading in the spray tan for a real tan." See it below.

Started Gymnastics At Three

Olivia introduces herself via her website, where she tells fans: "Hi, my name is Olivia, but my friends call me Livvy. I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me."

The gymnast now followed by 31-year-old Olympian Nastia Liukin and TikTok superstar Dixie D'Amelio, shouts out LSU '24 in her bio. She's also quite the fan of shouting out her own name - in creative ways.

'Liv In Living Room'

Olivia Dunne on a couch in pants
OliviaDunne/Instagram

On June 19, Dunne shared the above photo as she stunned fans in simple gray pants and a low-cut black tank. Posing from a couch, she wrote: "I put the "Liv" in living room lol."

"Clever and funny," a follower quickly replied. Olivia might only boast a handful of celebrity followers, but she herself follows plenty. The star keeps tabs on makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodels Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, also following Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio. For more from Olivia, check out her Instagram.

