Olivia Culpo Sparks Storm With Floral Bikini Breakfast

Olivia Culpo has sparked a storm by showing off her Instagrammable vacation breakfast while in a skimpy floral bikini. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated bombshell is fresh from a stunning social media post placing her in Italy, with fans today seeing her posing on a lake-view balcony and in front of a white-clothed table all laid out with fresh orange juice and local treats.

Olivia, who has been embracing her body since undergoing surgery for endometriosis last year, now sees a comment unleashing anger.