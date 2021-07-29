Denise Richards Regrets Quitting 'RHOBH,' Claims Source

Denise Richards is allegedly having second thoughts about her decision to quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 10.

Nearly one year after the 50-year-old actress said goodbye to the Bravo reality series after just two seasons on the show, an insider has told OK! Magazine that she's now regretting the decision.

Richards left the show “because she was burned out by all the pettiness, name-calling and infighting," the insider said before signaling to Richards' potential second thoughts.