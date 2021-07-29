Trending Stories
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Deal

DeMar DeRozan in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Elsa
Sports
Nathan Francis

The Los Angeles Lakers could be looking for a major move this offseason, one that would land them another star to go alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

A new report suggests that the Lakers are looking to add an experienced ball-handler, working out a deal with the San Antonio Spurs that would land them DeMar DeRozan. The deal would require the Lakers to part with one of their veteran forwards, but could help the team rebound from a disappointing finish last season and vault back into title contention.

Lakers Look To Swing Deal

DeMar DeRozan celebrates a play.
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

As Bleacher Report noted, the buzz has been building around a trade between the Lakers and Spurs. The outlet cited NBA reporter Marc Stein, who claimed that the Spurs are "believed to have interest" in forward Kyle Kuzma as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

As the report added, Kuzma's name has been tossed around in trade rumors for years. He was one of the key players in the Lakers rotation, averaging 12.9 points per game last season while shooting 36.1 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Lakers Look To Improve

Anthony Davis celebrates a play.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As Bleacher Report noted, the Lakers may not be stopping at DeRozan. The team is looking to make some major moves to stay competitive in an increasingly tough Western Conference, and want to land another playmaker.

"The Lakers have been rumored to be involved with virtually every marquee player who will be available this summer," the report noted.

Though the Lakers came into last season as a favorite to defend their NBA title, the team faltered and needed the newly instituted play-in tournament to earn a playoff berth. The run didn't last much longer, with the Lakers being bounced in the first round.

DeRozan A Major Upgrade

DeMar DeRozan drives the ball in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

DeRozan could bring a significant upgrade to the Lakers roster, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Dennis Schroder's upcoming free agency. The Spurs guard has averaged 20 points per game or more in each of his last eight seasons, and his presence would take some pressure off James. The move could also help keep James happy, especially after a disappointing exit. Throughout his career, James has preferred to play alongside veteran teammates and at times pushed his team management to bring in some of his preferred players.

Kuzma's Days Could Be Numbered

Kyle Kuzma in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood

Whether the Lakers land DeRozan or not, this could mark the end of Kuzma's tenure with the team. SB Nation noted that the Lakers have been offering other deals for the forward to any team willing to listen.

The report noted that the Pacers turned town a deal that would have sent Kuzma and the Lakers' 22nd overall draft pick in exchange for the No. 13 pick from the Pacers.

"This is likely far from the last team we’ll see Kuzma shopped to this summer, but if this deal didn’t get it done, we can probably cross the Pacers off the list of potential trade partners for him," the report noted. "Luckily for the Lakers, they don’t have to move him, but if they want to, they still have a few days to wheel and deal before Thursday’s draft and free agency next week."

