NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Deal

Whether the Lakers land DeRozan or not, this could mark the end of Kuzma's tenure with the team. SB Nation noted that the Lakers have been offering other deals for the forward to any team willing to listen.

The report noted that the Pacers turned town a deal that would have sent Kuzma and the Lakers' 22nd overall draft pick in exchange for the No. 13 pick from the Pacers.

"This is likely far from the last team we’ll see Kuzma shopped to this summer, but if this deal didn’t get it done, we can probably cross the Pacers off the list of potential trade partners for him," the report noted. "Luckily for the Lakers, they don’t have to move him, but if they want to, they still have a few days to wheel and deal before Thursday’s draft and free agency next week."