NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers could be looking for a major move this offseason, one that would land them another star to go alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
A new report suggests that the Lakers are looking to add an experienced ball-handler, working out a deal with the San Antonio Spurs that would land them DeMar DeRozan. The deal would require the Lakers to part with one of their veteran forwards, but could help the team rebound from a disappointing finish last season and vault back into title contention.