'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Talks Wedding Plans And Season Nine

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy got engaged in May and now, months later, as fans await the highly anticipated premiere of Vanderpump Rules season nine, Leviss is dishing on her dream wedding.

During an interview with E! News, Leviss admitted to being on "cloud nine" before admitting that while she knew Kennedy would propose to her at some point, she had no idea it would happen when it did.

"I was just thrilled, like over the moon, when he did and it was so thoughtful. Everything that he put into it and I'm just so happy. I'm glowing," she gushed.