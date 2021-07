Lala Kent was reportedly “a huge support system” for Scheana Shay's now-fiance, Brock Davies, in the days leading up to their engagement.

Just under a week after Shay officially confirmed her engagement to Davies with a photo shared to her Instagram page, an insider claims her Vanderpump Rules cast member did what she could to help Davies prepare, despite her months-long feud with Shay.

“Lala loves Scheana and Brock together and she’s thrilled for them,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 28.