Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

US Politics

Susan Sarandon Leads Protest Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other Progressives

News

Man Who Confronted Tucker Carlson Works For CIA, Viral Theory Says

US Politics

Donald Trump Issues Threat, Says Republicans 'Look Weak, Foolish, And Dumb'

Celebrities

Britney Spears Heard Begging For Freedom In Leaked 2009 Voicemail

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Penelope Cruz Sizzles In Strappy Swimsuit In Sardinia

Penelope Cruz smiles close up
Shutterstock | 192643656
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Penelope Cruz has been splashing about Mediterranean waters and proving that she's still a head-turner at 47. The Vanilla Sky actress, who made early July headlines for a series of swimsuit-clad sightings in Sardinia, Italy, continued with her third look after plunging black and blue swimwear looks, with photos showing the mom of two stunning in low-key family photos with No Country For Old Men actor husband Javier Bardem.

Penelope, who vacationed with kids Leo, 10, and Luna, 7, is still the one to watch.

Stuns In Endless Swimwear Photos

Penelope Cruz in black dress and pearls
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the snaps. Penelope has been accompanying Javier to Sardinia as he shoots new movie The Little Mermaid, co-starring actress Halle Bailey. Penelope, who is known for her Chanel-outfitted and ultra-glam red carpet looks, was seen pulling off the opposite on the beach while makeup-free and even removing her statement dark shades to shake off Hollywood vibes.

Cruz, who wore an unusual and patterned one-piece in hot pink and with a thick black strap detail, stunned, showing off her gorgeous figure and toned silhouette.

Scroll For The Photos

The Vicky Christina Barcelona star, whose Instagram did not document the travels, was seen frolicking around shallow waters and with her shirtless husband nearby. Her two children had their faces blurred out, though - much like MCU actress Scarlett Johansson, Cruz is no fan of having the paparazzi broadcast her private life.

Photos also showed the Latina sizzling in denim hot pants as she dried off with a towel while on beach sands. Click here for the photos - scroll for more.

Balancing Career And Motherhood

Penelope Cruz and husband seated at an event
Gettyimages | Handout

Cruz has opened up on being a mother - she married Bardem in 2010 and last year spoke to Red about raising two kids while juggling her career.

“If I don’t have at least seven hours, I feel it later,” she revealed, continuing:

“I can lose focus, I can get moody. It is one of the toughest things about having children – you have to wake up earlier. I say to myself, “Go to dinner or go to bed? If I go out, how am I going to feel tomorrow?”

'Sleep Always Wins'

The three-time Academy Award winner added: "Sleep always wins. I prefer to prioritise the rest so that I can be focused and strong later.”

Just this week, and sending out another couples display, Penelope was seen smooching hubby Javier after visiting the Vatican Museums in Italy. Wearing a loose summer dress, the stunning actress was seen perusing the famous landmark and getting affectionate with the man who seems to be the one for her. July proved tough for Bardem, though, as he lost his mother Pilar aged 82 while traveling.

Latest Headlines

'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Hoped To Make Erika Jayne Feel 'Safe' Amid Legal Drama

July 29, 2021

These 4 Foods Make You Feel Calmer & Less Stressed

July 29, 2021

Donald Trump Issues Threat, Says Republicans 'Look Weak, Foolish, And Dumb'

July 29, 2021

Maria Menounos Impresses With High Heels Squat On 'Live!'

July 29, 2021

Britney Spears Heard Begging For Freedom In Leaked 2009 Voicemail

July 29, 2021

Companies Weigh Mandatory Vaccines As Delta Variant Spreads

July 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.