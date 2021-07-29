Luka Doncic, Slovenia Remains Unbeaten In Tokyo Olympics After Taking Down Rui Hachimura-Led Japan

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and the Slovenia men's national basketball team may just have made their Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but they are already among the favorites to capture the gold medal. After taking down Olympic veteran Team Argentina, Doncic and Team Slovenia faced the Rui Hachimura-led Team Japan in their second game.

Despite having the homecourt advantage, Hachimura and Team Japan weren't strong enough to overcome Doncic and Team Slovenia, who walked away with an easy 116-81 victory.