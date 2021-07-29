Susan Sarandon Leads Protest Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other Progressives

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan got elected to Congress in 2018, they vowed to fight for working class Americans and change the Democratic Party from within.

This election cycle, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri and several others joined the so-called squad, expanding its influence in the House of Representatives.

Unhappy with the progress the squad has made in advancing left-wing policies, progressives this week organized protests, per Salon, and actress Susan Sarandon led one of them.