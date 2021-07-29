NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Could Acquire Deshaun Watson For Jalen Hurts & Draft Picks, 'Sporting News' Suggests

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, staying in Houston no longer makes any sense for Watson. In January, the three-time Pro Bowl expressed his unhappiness over the team's direction and asked to be traded.

During that time, Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley were hesitant to grant Watson's request, saying that they still viewed him part of their long-term future.