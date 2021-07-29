Trending Stories
NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Could Acquire Deshaun Watson For Jalen Hurts & Draft Picks, 'Sporting News' Suggests

Deshaun Watson passing the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Football
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, staying in Houston no longer makes any sense for Watson. In January, the three-time Pro Bowl expressed his unhappiness over the team's direction and asked to be traded.

During that time, Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley were hesitant to grant Watson's request, saying that they still viewed him part of their long-term future.

Texans Open To Trading Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson holding the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

However, recently, it seems like the Texans' front office had a change of heart about keeping Watson on their roster. After 22 civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, Sarah Barshop of ESPN revealed that there's a growing belief around the league that the Texans are already open to moving the veteran quarterback.

Though it remains unknown if the deal would happen this offseason or before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, it is pretty clear that Watson's days in Houston are already numbered.

Potential Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson - Philadelphia 76ers

Deshaun Watson complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Brett Carlsen

As of now, several NFL teams who are in dire need of a boost at the quarterback position are closely monitoring Watson's situation with the Texans. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, one of the teams that could express a strong interest in trading for Watson is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though most teams would think twice before giving up precious assets for Watson, Sobleski believes that the absence of a franchise quarterback in Philadelphia could persuade the Eagles to pay the Texans' asking price.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson waiving to fans
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Bringing a player of Watson's caliber to Philadelphia would definitely come with a huge price. To acquire the veteran quarterback, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News suggested that the Eagles could offer the Texans a trade package that includes Jalen Hurts and four draft picks in 2022.

"In terms of compensation, the Eagles can help the Texans expedite their rebuild with two first-rounders and two second-rounders in 2022, thanks to trades with the Dolphins and Colts (for QB Carson Wentz)," Iyer wrote. "That chunk of high draft capital might be enough to get Watson and if not, it would make sense to include Hurts in the package."

Deshaun Watson Elevates Eagles' Status In NFC East

Though it would cost them four future draft assets, swapping Hurts for Watson would make a lot of sense for the Eagles. Hurts may have shown that he's ready to be a starter, but he still lacks experience and has plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game. Iyer believes that trading for Watson would give the Eagles a realistic chance of challenging Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Though they aren't his preferred landing spot, Watson would definitely love to play for an aspiring contender like the Eagles than waste another season on a rebuilding team like the Texans.

