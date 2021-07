Britney, who has refreshed her request for her father to be removed as her conservator, was also, in a separate voicemail, heard saying:

“I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, that you know, he’ll take my children away."

Spears' $59 million estate, alongside many other life decisions, remains 100% under the control of Jamie following her public 2000s breakdown. Lufti, meanwhile, claims the messages were all "time and phone number stamped." More after the video.