Donald Trump Issues Threat, Says Republicans 'Look Weak, Foolish, And Dumb'

On Wednesday, the evenly-divided United States Senate voted 67-32 to move forward on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, with 17 Republican lawmakers reaching across the aisle to join Democrats.

The vote came after weeks of negotiations and as some feared that the talks between President Joe Biden, his Democratic allies and GOP senators were about to fall through.

The bipartisan bill includes $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure projects across the nation, but some -- including former President Donald Trump -- don't see it as a bipartisan victory.