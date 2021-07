Former Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer is speaking out about a series of offensive tweets that recently resurfaced online.

As he continues to be a front-runner for the position of the next star of The Bachelor, Spencer admitted that the past messages he shared on Twitter were "just really immature."

“I own it and I don’t downplay anything about it,” Spencer told Entertainment Tonight at the taping of the “Men Tell All” special. “I’m really sorry that people had to see that side of me.”