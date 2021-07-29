Companies Weigh Mandatory Vaccines As Delta Variant Spreads

Thought to be the most contagious variant of the novel coronavirus yet, the Delta variant has spread rapidly across the United States, threatening to stymie pandemic progress and put the breaks on economic recovery.

More than half of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but millions are refusing to get their shots, despite warnings and pleas from public health officials and lawmakers alike.

Businesses across the country appear to be losing patience and many are weighing mandatory vaccines for employees, according to new reports.