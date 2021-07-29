Frozen Honey Is TikTok's Tastiest Trend — But What's All The Buzz About?

Frozen honey has got TikTok buzzing -- and it truly lives up to the hype. Just like many of the other trends currently on the rise on the social media platform, this delicious summer treat has already gained hoards of enthusiasts who are posting their experience and packing on the views.

According to popular lifestyle media outlets, including Delish, this trendy snack experiment is definitely worth the try, as it promises a mouthful of chilly sweetness and, boy, does it deliver! Here's how to make some yourself.