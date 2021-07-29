Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

News

Man Who Confronted Tucker Carlson Works For CIA, Viral Theory Says

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rebels With Pantless Painting Session

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Snaps Her Pantless From Toilet

Frozen Honey Is TikTok's Tastiest Trend — But What's All The Buzz About?

Honey
Shutterstock | 1388119
Health
Alexandra Lozovschi

Frozen honey has got TikTok buzzing -- and it truly lives up to the hype. Just like many of the other trends currently on the rise on the social media platform, this delicious summer treat has already gained hoards of enthusiasts who are posting their experience and packing on the views.

According to popular lifestyle media outlets, including Delish, this trendy snack experiment is definitely worth the try, as it promises a mouthful of chilly sweetness and, boy, does it deliver! Here's how to make some yourself.

How To Make Frozen Honey

Honey dripping from dipper.
Unsplash | Mae Mu

Frozen honey is incredibly easy to make and requires almost no effort at all -- the clue is in the name. All you need is raw honey and a water bottle to pour it into.

Stick the honey in the freezer for at least two to three hours -- most food influencers recommend an eight-hour freeze period -- until it gets a gelatinous or "popsicle-like" texture. You'll be hard-pressed to find a simpler recipe.

"It’s so ridiculously easy to make, we don’t know why we haven’t been treating ourselves to it for years," says Delish.

What To Use

Honey packets.
Shutterstock | 226008831

Of course, any recipe can always be improved upon, so feel free to leave your creativity shine. Don't be afraid to experiment with color -- loads of people are using food dye in their frozen honey.

For a crunchy kick, add sprinkles or crushed candy. For extra chewiness, mix in some bubblegum balls. Really, any sweet treats you can think of will do -- let your imagination run free!

If you're not a fan of honey, you can substitute it with corn syrup. For extra flavor, add some powdered drink mix.

Some people are even freezing the squeezable package that honey comes in. Really, the possibilities are endless.

How It All Started

Jar of honey with string and label.
Gettyimages | Lisa Maree Williams

According to Today, the mastermind behind this viral trend is TikToker Davey RZ. Inspired by a YouTube video of someone eating a jelly-like frozen substance squeezed from a bottle, Davey RZ first tried Googling the ingredients with no success before realizing honey would do the trick.

"I keep my honey in the fridge," he said. "So when I tried squeezing it out to try and make the jelly, I noticed it had the same effect I saw on YouTube. I threw the bottle of honey in the freezer and boom — I discovered the secret to making frozen honey jelly."

Why It's The Perfect Summer Snack

Giphy

It seems like frozen honey is here to stay -- and what better way to cool yourself off in the summer heat?

Pop Sugar calls it "one of TikTok's better ideas" and it's easy to understand the excitement.

"Lick it by the pool, in the car, or the next time you're craving a refreshing sweet treat — it's delicious!" suggests the media outlet.

The great advantage of this jelly goodness is that it's incredibly versatile and will keep your creative juices flowing once you're stuck into it.

Latest Headlines

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Could Acquire Deshaun Watson For Jalen Hurts & Draft Picks, 'Sporting News' Suggests

July 29, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Snaps Her Pantless From Toilet

July 29, 2021

Zendaya Teases 'Euphoria' Season 2, Says New Episodes Are 'Intense'

July 29, 2021

Susan Sarandon Leads Protest Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other Progressives

July 29, 2021

Britney Spears Rebels With Pantless Painting Session

July 29, 2021

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

July 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.