Jessica Simpson Wows In Bikini After Shedding 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson is looking incredible and summer-ready in new photos promoting her swimwear, this as she continues to maintain her 100-pound weight loss. The 40-year-old actress and fashion mogul made 2019 headlines for losing 100 pounds in just six months, dropping the weight after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae. Two years later, and looking better than ever after hitting the big FOUR-OH, the Dukes of Hazzard star is showing off her figure and her merch with yet another knockout Jessica Simpson Style collection.