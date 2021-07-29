Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Wows In Bikini After Shedding 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is looking incredible and summer-ready in new photos promoting her swimwear, this as she continues to maintain her 100-pound weight loss. The 40-year-old actress and fashion mogul made 2019 headlines for losing 100 pounds in just six months, dropping the weight after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae. Two years later, and looking better than ever after hitting the big FOUR-OH, the Dukes of Hazzard star is showing off her figure and her merch with yet another knockout Jessica Simpson Style collection.

Dropping 100 Pounds After Baby

Jessica Simpson pregnant in a dress
Gettyimages | Brian Ach

Scroll for the photos. Jessica had initially confessed she tipped the scales at 240 pounds, although a 2020 reveal to Hollywood Life saw the mom of three admit the figure was closer to 300 pounds and "in the high two hundreds."

Jessica, who has since revealed she doesn't know her weight after throwing out the scales, posed all bombshell-like and outdoors for a fresh photoshoot and some fresh swimwear. Wearing a blue-and-white and striped bikini, Jessica also rocked high-heeled wedges, a billowing orange kaftan, and a statement straw hat.

See The Stunning Photos Below

Offset by a sunny backdrop of greenery and distant hills, the singer highlighted her super-toned legs and golden tan, with fans definitely seeing a flat stomach. Jessica, who treats herself to mac and cheese, also wore gold rings for a little bling, with the country glam feel honoring her Southern roots.

"Bohemian breeze carry us into a beautiful weekend! ☀️✌️ Tap to preorder the summer restock of @jessicasimpson’s sold out Annalyn platforms on site now! 🔥" a caption told fans. More photos after the snap.

Eggs And Egg Whites

Jessica Simpson home with a food tray
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica's trainer, Harley Pasternak, has dished on what his famous client ate during her weight-loss journey. It was varied, but calorie-controlled. Calling Jessica "very disciplined," he stated:

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top."

More photos below.

Running An Empire

Jessica, last year releasing her Open Book memoir, continues to expand her empire. Following the book's release, she signed a massive multimedia deal with Amazon, one already bringing her Amazon Original Stories essay.

Simpson is also going from strength to strength with Jessica Simpson Style, a brand already turning $1 billion in 2015 sales. The label, which boasts homeware and bed linens designed by daughter Maxwell, also offers shoppers cosmetics, its "Fiend" fragrance, plus a pandemic-released self-care collection. Of course, the Daisy Dukes sell themselves.

