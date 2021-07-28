Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Kings, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Heat For Four Players & Draft Picks

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Miley Cyrus close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus might be gaining a lot of Instagram followers right now, but the 28-year-old singer isn't having much luck with the platform's hashtag situation. In 2020, the "Prisoner" hit-maker made headlines for self-posting nip slips as she attended the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week, with Instagram seemingly wasting no time in tut-tutting as Miley violated its no-nudity policies.

Typing #mileycyrus into Instagram populates over 7 million results. None actually show now, in what looks like a change from the original limited hashtag situation.

Instagram Doesn't Seem To Approve

Miley Cyrus sports bra selfie
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Miley, an unofficial member of the #FreeTheNipple movement, had her hashtag limited last year following the chest show. The former Hannah Montana star, up until recently, had Instagram populating a limited array of photos for #mileycyrus, these largely being old and wholesome images, many taking fans back to the blonde's days on the Disney channel.

“Recent posts from #mileycyrus are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines," an accompanying message read.

Taking Further Action?

The disclaimer, seen above, no longer appears for searches of Miley's hashtag. Rather, it's no photos at all, with the search seemingly incomplete. Meanwhile, hashtags of fellow stars from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez populate the standard result - a mix of official feed posts and fan ones.

Miley, recently in the news for debuting her new merch collection in a dress featuring a cartoon penis, is seemingly having the last laugh, though, this as her career continues from strength to strength.

Landing Gucci Campaign

Miley Cyrus in fishnets in the street
Shutterstock | 267155622

Earlier this summer, and following her partnership with ice-cream giant Magnum, Miley was unveiled as the latest celebrity to have joined forces with a designer brand. Cyrus now fronts Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent. Just today, the singer shared a promo video full of outdoor flowers and featuring a candy-pink-painted house.

"The #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with just one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia!" she wrote. More photos below.

Merch In Her Cartoon Penis Dress

Seven days ago, and while posing on dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Nissan, Miley announced her new merch collection, one retailing "MILEY CYRUS IS CANCELED" items, plus "MILEY MADE ME GAY" ones.

"IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says “I ❤️ Dick” or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new “Miley made me gay” merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!" she captioned the shot.

Latest Headlines

Lily James Stuns Unbuttoned As Pamela Anderson On-Set

July 28, 2021

Sharp Dressed Man: 4 Tips On How To Dress Better

July 28, 2021

Hailey Bieber Chows Down Pizza In Sheer Dress

July 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

July 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Heat For Four Players & Draft Picks

July 28, 2021

How To Rock One-Shoulder Tank Tops, According To Celebs

July 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.