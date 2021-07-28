Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Miley Cyrus might be gaining a lot of Instagram followers right now, but the 28-year-old singer isn't having much luck with the platform's hashtag situation. In 2020, the "Prisoner" hit-maker made headlines for self-posting nip slips as she attended the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week, with Instagram seemingly wasting no time in tut-tutting as Miley violated its no-nudity policies.

Typing #mileycyrus into Instagram populates over 7 million results. None actually show now, in what looks like a change from the original limited hashtag situation.